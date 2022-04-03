ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Shinoda Wins Best Remixed Recording Grammy at 2022 Awards

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 1 day ago
Congratulations to Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda for taking home the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording for reimagining Deftones' "Passenger" at the 2022 awards ceremony!. "Back to Life" (Booker T Kings of Soul...

