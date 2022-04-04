ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga cries following Grammys 2022 tribute to Tony Bennett

By Nicki Cox
 1 day ago

Lady Gaga was left in tears after performing an emotional tribute to her longtime friend and Grammy icon, Tony Bennett.

Gaga performed a rendition of “Do I Love You” and “Love For Sale” after being introduced by Bennett in a pre-taped video at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday.

Following her moving performance — complete with a video montage of the two — Gaga sat on the edge of the stage and cried, placing her hand on her shoulder in place of Bennett.

The pair’s album “Love for Sale” is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group and already won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, making Bennett the second-oldest Grammy winner.

The 95-year-old legend revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2021 and retired from performing a few months later.

Bennett and Gaga first met in 2011 and later made their first album together in 2014. Getty Images for ViacomCBS

Bennett has a long history with the Grammys , winning 20 total gramophones as well as receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

“When jazz begins … this man lights up in a way that is such magic,” Gaga told Billboard last year while holding back tears, adding that music can really help people suffering from the disease, which affects memory and eventually motor skills. “Music is magic. Music is a miracle.”

The “Chromatica” singer and the music legend last performed together last fall at One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in New York City.

Their first album together, “Cheek to Cheek,” also won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

