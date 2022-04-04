ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why Did The Grammys Bleep Justin During "Peaches"? Twitter Is Confused

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber’s performance at the 2022 Grammys was a bit confusing....

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
E! News

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Attending Grammys With Justin Bieber

Watch: How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare. Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight. The model responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline , which speculated that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. The April 4 post said that fans believed the Saint Laurent "flowing gown" she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was hiding a baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin filmed singing along as Justin Bieber serenades Grammys

Justin Bieber delighted fans at the Grammys on Sunday (3 April) with a piano-led rendition of his hit song “Peaches”.Among the dancing fans in Las Vegas was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who was filmed singing along to the lyrics from her spot in the crowd.everyone loves justin bieber #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/yQOHSU1r2j— comfort ◡̈ (@irenicbieber) April 4, 2022BTS and Bieber superfan Billie Eilish were also seen bopping to the singer, who was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon for the song.BTS’ V vibing to Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’ #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/xDI0CVXGsg— Pop Base (@PopBase) April...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Peaches
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explicit Lyrics
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Kehlani and Justin Bieber Are Too Lovestruck to Sleep on New Song ‘Up All Night’

Click here to read the full article. Kehlani and Justin Bieber have reunited for a new song, “Up All Night,” which will appear on Kehlani’s upcoming album, Blue Water Road, out April 29. “Up All Night” opens with Kehlani crooning over an ethereal synth loop, but the song quickly shifts into a bouncing old-school dance groove as Kehlani and Bieber trade verses over a rich bassline and some slick disco-style guitar. In a statement, Kehlani said of the song, “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night.’ I love...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
NME

BTS become undercover agents for stunning ‘Butter’ Grammys performance

BTS became undercover agents for a stunning performance of their nominated, chart-topping single at the Grammys 2022 tonight (April 3). Last year, the seven-member record-breakers performed their hit single ‘Dynamite’ remotely from Seoul, while in 2020, they teamed up with Lil Nas X for his performance of ‘Old Town Road’.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This 1 Lyric In Harry's New Song Has Fans Convinced It's About Olivia

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated single “As It Was” dropped on April 1, and it already has fans speculating that the song is about Styles’ ongoing romance with Olivia Wilde. And there’s a pretty convincing reason why that is. There’s one specific line in the lyrics that sounds like a total giveaway, but you can be the judge of that. The lyric in question has everyone wondering if Harry Styles’ “As It Was” really is about Olivia Wilde.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BUSINESS
Elite Daily

The Kid Laroi Debuts Pink Hair At The Grammys And Immediately Regrets It

The Grammys red carpet is a place to make a fashion statement, but sometimes, choices are made that don’t always coincide with your vision. In one such case, The Kid Laroi debuted pink hair on the 2022 Grammys red carpet and immediately regretted it. Pink was a popular color at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, but while Saweetie stunned in hot pink Valentino, the Kid Laroi wasn’t a big fan of his cotton candy colored locks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Predicting the 2022 Grammys: Who will win and who should

Billie Eilish made Grammy history in 2020 when, at age 18, she became the youngest artist — and only second ever — to sweep the awards show’s four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. If all goes to plan for Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 ceremony, she could become the next to achieve the feat. In addition to the coveted “Big Four,” the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” breakout, 19, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) and Best Music...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy