Why Did The Grammys Bleep Justin During "Peaches"? Twitter Is Confused

Billie Eilish made Grammy history in 2020 when, at age 18, she became the youngest artist — and only second ever — to sweep the awards show’s four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
If all goes to plan for Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 ceremony, she could become the next to achieve the feat. In addition to the coveted “Big Four,” the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” breakout, 19, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) and Best Music...
Comments / 0