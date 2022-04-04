ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.E.R. Pops in Flowing ’70s-Inspired Jumpsuit and Hidden Heels at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 1 day ago
H.E.R. brought statement dressing to a bold new level in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Embodying ’70s glamour, the award-winning musician hit the red carpet in a flowing jumpsuit by Dundas. The yellow number featured a high-waisted silhouette with an asymmetric gold sequin design swirling across its bodice and right leg. Her outfit, which was inspired by Aretha Franklin’s 1976 American Music Awards dress, gained added drama from wide sleeves in a vibrant citrus yellow hue. Completing H.E.R.’s look were metallic rings, delicate silver necklaces and round orange sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, the “Slide” singer’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her jumpsuit’s long pants. However, from a sparkly platform peeking beneath her hem, it’s likely she wore a towering pair of platform boots or sandals — two of her red carpet style signatures. Though the musician’s go-to brand is Stuart Weitzman , she’s also been spotted in styles by Giuseppe Zanotti and Miu Miu over the years.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

IN THIS ARTICLE
