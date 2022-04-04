Flames Shoot From Third Floor Of Home In North Philadelphia

Check out more stories from
Sante Shelton Shot, Killed After Leaving Gym In Philadelphia’s Port Richmond Neighborhood, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the name of the father shot and killed just moments after leaving a gym in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Monday night. As police investigate, CBS3 spoke to the victim’s grieving parents. They have a message for their son’s killer. “Turn yourself in, please,” said Wade Shelton, the victim’s father. “He’s my only son,” said Michelle Payne, the victim’s mother. Sante Shelton The family of 42-year-old Sante Shelton, of West Philadelphia, says he was taken from them too soon. “He had a bright light when he smiled. He lit up the whole world when he smiled,” Payne said. Police say Shelton...
Police: Suspect ‘Choke-Slammed’ South Philadelphia Dollar Tree Employee, Walked Away Laughing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An assault was caught on tape inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Police say a couple got into a dispute with the cashier at the store on Oregon Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia Police The suspects started to leave, but that’s when investigators say the man started throwing merchandise around the store. He then walked over to the worker and “choke-slammed” the employee to the ground, according to investigators. The man walked out, laughing. This happened on March 6. If you recognize the suspects call police.
Man Injured After Shot In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Strawberry Mansion. It happened on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the right shoulder just after 2 p.m. Sunday. He was rushed to Temple Hospital in a private vehicle. The gunman remains on the loose.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed While Driving In Southwest Philadelphia; 1 Person Arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car that crashed in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on the 6500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police say the victim was shot seven times. Officers made one arrest. No word on what led to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Gun In 8-Year-Old’s Backpack Accidentally Discharges On Schoolyard Of West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia elementary school went into lockdown Thursday morning after a gun in an 8-year-old’s backpack went off in the schoolyard. The incident happened at West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School, at 6701 Callowhill Street, just before 9 a.m. Thursday. School officials say a teacher heard a pop, took the student’s backpack and found the gun inside. Apparently, the weapon accidentally discharged while in the student’s bag in the schoolyard. “This is not just an incident in one school, this is a problem across this country,” state Sen. Anthony Williams said. The school serves children in grades K-5. “They’re just...
Isiah Roberts Charged With Murder In Connection To Stray Bullet That Killed 9-Year-Old Sequoya Bacon-Jones In Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Raw emotion in Trenton on Wednesday as a grieving mother and law enforcement officials reacted to the arrest of an alleged teen gunman. He’s accused of opening fire during a fight, killing a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. The news conference at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office over the arrest was emotional for everyone involved, including experienced law enforcement officers. We also heard from the young victim’s mother, who praised the good police work that led to the arrest of her daughter’s alleged killer. “I want to thank TPD, detectives,” Shea Bacon-Jones said. Nineteen-year-old Isiah Roberts is...
NJ Man Indicted In Killing Of Man He Drove To Recording Studio, Injuring 2 Witnesses: Report
A 22-year-old South Jersey man has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a recording studio shooting that killed one and wounded two others in Cumberland County, NJ Advance Media reports.Tyzir S. Hall, of Clementon, was indicted by a grand jury last week in the Feb…
Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers. The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
Terrell Lee Charged With DUI After Philadelphia Police Officer Struck In Tacony Hit-And-Run, Authorities Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver who sped away Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s Tacony section. Police say that female officer was launched 10 feet into the air. They say the officer is lucky to be alive. Prosecutors on Thursday charged Terrell Lee with aggravated assault, DUI, and other offenses. Prosecutors say Lee was also driving with a suspended license. There is still glass and car parts littered all over the street on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue. Police say Lee swerved across this median from the northbound lane into the southbound lane when he struck...
Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
Road Rage Driver Sends Two Cops To Hospital After Chase Through Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old road rage driver sent two police officers to the hospital Tuesday, March 29, after a chase through Philadelphia, authorities said. Officers initially responded to a 911 call of a road rage incident near Witte and Allegheny Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The victim told officers that...
Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
Armed Robber Shot, Killed By Customer Inside Corner Store In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a corner store in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m. Police say the man was shot twice by a customer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials. Police originally stated the suspect was killed by the owner. Police say the customer who shot the man has a license to carry. There’s no word on if he’ll face any charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Man Rushed To Hospital After Hit By Car In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in North Philadelphia. It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday near Broad Street and Girard Avenue. Police say the 62-year-old man was rushed to Jefferson Hospital. No word on his condition.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed With PA State Police Troopers On I-95; Driver Charged With DUI
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, in the I-95 crash in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian, authorities said.Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the sp…
Police Searching For 3 Gunmen Who Fired More Than 60 Shots At West Philadelphia Playground
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera. More than 60 shots were fired at a West Philadelphia playground. Now, police are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspects. Neighbors in the West Philly neighborhood say the soundtrack all too often is a chorus of gunfire. Akhie says he uses his boombox to drown out the neighborhood noise. “Young people don’t know anything about real music,” he said. The elderly man with George Frideric Handel blaring from his bicycle shook his head in disbelief when asked about the 60-plus shots that shattered the night air two weeks ago. Philadelphia Police Southwest Detectives pushed the...
West Philadelphia Daycare Robbed At Gunpoint, Suspects Use Pepper Spray In Room Full Of Toddlers: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a terrifying afternoon at a West Philadelphia daycare center. Young children were inside the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare on West Girard Avenue when armed robbers held up the building and released pepper spray. Staff and toddlers were checked out at the daycare. No one was injured. Police say this was all over an iPad. “It’s just a tragedy that this happened here in our neighborhood,” a woman said. A West Philadelphia daycare was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day when toddlers were inside. “Like who would think to do that?” a woman said. This all happened at...
More victims fighting back against would-be robbers in Philadelphia, data shows
In just the first three months of this year, more people have been shot in defensive shootings in Philadelphia than in each of the last three entire years.
13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia Monday night, police say. It happened on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street around 8:30 p.m. Investigators say the 13-year-old boy was alone sitting in the passenger seat of a parked SUV with the windows up when a gunman walked up and began firing. They fired at least 16 shots into the car. The 13-year-old was hit multiple times, including in the head and chest. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition We’re told the victim lived in the area but police...
