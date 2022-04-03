Taylor Hawkins honored in video tribute at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. Look who’s joining the fun at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? CBS announced today that Lady Gaga will perform Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammys.
Gaga, a 12-time Grammy winner, is up for five awards this year, including record of the year and best pop/duo group performance.
Make some noise, monsters…@ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM2mKgCAuD
— CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022
The Recording Academy also announced today a line-up of presenters for the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie...
Comments / 0