Music

Taylor Hawkins honored in video tribute at the Grammys

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was honored during the Grammy Awards on...

ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee Says He Spoke to Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death in Emotional Tribute

Tommy Lee is in shock over the death of his friend and fellow world-renowned drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Lee took to Instagram on Sunday, hours after news broke of Hawkins' untimely death, and shared an emotional tribute, revealing that he spoke to the Foo Fighters drummer just hours before he died in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Hawkins' Tragic Passing, Tom Morello, Travis Barker, Questlove And More Pay Tribute

The sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has led to an outpouring of support for the musician’s family and the surviving band members. It has also led to a ton of stories, tributes and remembrances from other celebrities across the world of entertainment. Hawkins was someone who attracted friends and admirers wherever he went thanks to his fun and unique spirit, and their tearful remembrances are now everywhere on social media.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Ben Platt
WFMZ-TV Online

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lady Gaga Set To Perform at Grammys This Sunday; Joni Mitchell Among Presenters

Click here to read the full article. Look who’s joining the fun at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? CBS announced today that Lady Gaga will perform Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammys. Gaga, a 12-time Grammy winner, is up for five awards this year, including record of the year and best pop/duo group performance. Make some noise, monsters…@ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM2mKgCAuD — CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022   The Recording Academy also announced today a line-up of presenters for the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion,  Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
The Week

2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters win big

It was Jon Batiste's night, with the pianist, singer, songwriter, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader winning five Grammy Awards on Sunday. Batiste was nominated for 11 awards — eight for his jazz album We Are and three for his score to the Pixar film Soul. He took home Album of the Year for We Are, as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry" and Best Music Video for "Freedom." As part of the team that made the Soul soundtrack, he also earned a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
