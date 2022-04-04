ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Driver Leaves Scene Of Crash With Bicyclist In Denver, Police Say

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HM9h2_0eySHMwq00

By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER (CBS4) – A hit-and-run accident in which a car hit a bicyclist at West Mississippi Avenue and South Raritan Street left the bicyclist with serious injuries.

“A bicyclist sustained serious injuries,” said Officer Kurt Barnes, spokesman for Denver Police Department. “We don’t know how serious it was. The vehicle did leave the scene and they are working to try to develop suspect information at this point but no vehicle information is available.”

The incident occurred at 7:58 p.m.

Any witnesses are asked to call: (720) 913-2000 or (720) 913-7867 .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Denver
CBS Denver

42K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow CBS Denver and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Denver Police Dept#Denver Police Department
100.5 The River

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Deputies Used 2 Doses Of Narcan And Did CPR To Save Woman Who Overdosed On Fentanyl In El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Deputies administered two doses of Narcan and did chest compressions for two minutes to resuscitate a woman who overdosed on fentanyl. It happened a home in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County last Wednesday. The deputies responded to a 911 call just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Shortly after they arrived, the woman stopped breathing. Deputies administered two separate doses of Narcan — but there was no change. At that point, deputies began administering CPR. After approximately two minutes of chest compressions, the woman regained consciousness. Fire department personnel then transported the woman...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Accidental fentanyl overdose claims life of teen, school says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student at Alameda International High School in Lakewood died last week from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a letter sent to parents by the school principal. The letter references the death of 16-year-old Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa, which occurred during the district's spring break. Police...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Convicted felon allegedly in possession of meth, a stolen car from Colorado Springs and a Panzer Arms AR 12 shotgun arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, meth and a shotgun. Pueblo Police are reporting they located a vehicle that was stolen out of Colorado Springs in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue on Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Douglas Gibson, had shotgun shells and brass knuckles in one of his pockets. Police also found a Panzer Arms AR12 semi-automatic shotgun and Gibson’s ID in a backpack. Later in the investigation, police found Douglas had “suspected” meth on him.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Alan Moody, 21, Arrested & Charged In Suspicious Death Near Pearl Street

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police arrested a 21-year-old man they say killed someone and left them on a road. Officers were first called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at around 6 a.m. on Friday for a report of someone not breathing in the roadway. Police say the victim suffered traumatic injuries, but details about their death were not released. (credit: CBS) Detectives eventually identified a suspect at around midnight on April 2. They arrested Alan Moody, 21, who now faces charges including vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or injury. Moody’s mugshot is not yet available. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 and reference case 22-02957.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Bikes Valued At $80,000 Stolen, And Thieves May Not Know What They Have

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The plague of bike thefts took a turn for the more expensive this week in Boulder. Thieves got away with three bikes from a research firm experimenting with a new drive system that it hopes will one day replace chains on bikes. (credit: Ceramic Speed) “They smashed in the window with a rock. Glass front door,” described Alex Rosenberry, R&D engineer with Driven Technologies. “They pushed it through. Went straight in stole three bikes, a couple personal possessions and right back out the way they came in.” They figure the thieves came up from the Goose Creek Bike Path...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy