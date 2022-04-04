Driver Leaves Scene Of Crash With Bicyclist In Denver, Police Say

By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER (CBS4) – A hit-and-run accident in which a car hit a bicyclist at West Mississippi Avenue and South Raritan Street left the bicyclist with serious injuries.

“A bicyclist sustained serious injuries,” said Officer Kurt Barnes, spokesman for Denver Police Department. “We don’t know how serious it was. The vehicle did leave the scene and they are working to try to develop suspect information at this point but no vehicle information is available.”

The incident occurred at 7:58 p.m.

Any witnesses are asked to call: (720) 913-2000 or (720) 913-7867 .