Sacramento, CA

Teacher Strike Ends, Sacramento Schools Reopen On Monday

By CBS13 Staff
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Negotiations have finally come to an end and the teacher’s strike is over with schools opening back up and classes starting up again Monday, the Sacramento City Unified School District announced on Sunday night.

The district released a statement regarding the decision:

“We are so happy and grateful to share that we have reached agreements with our labor partners and SEIU and SCTA have suspended their labor strike. Schools will reopen for our students on Monday, April 4. School bus transportation schedules will also resume as usual. We encourage all families to send students back to school tomorrow.”

In a statement, the Sacramento City Teachers Association also acknowledged the deal.

“From start to finish, our members have been united in the belief that schools should be adequately staffed with a teacher in front of every classroom,” said SCTA President David Fisher. “Additionally, we were united in our belief that concessions in healthcare benefits were unacceptable at a time when the district was receiving increased funding. We stayed strong and as a result we now have a contract that will help us attract and retain staff and provide our members with modest raises. It’s important to note that there will be no take-aways.”

Details will be released after the terms of the tentative agreements are reviewed by the members of the two unions.

“We want to thank the many parents, community members and leaders in city and county government who stood with us, marched with us and joined us in our bargain-in at the Serna Center,” said Fisher.

