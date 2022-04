Previous game: IronPigs 6, Clippers 1, Tuesday at Lehigh Valley. Recap: Columbus' starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday. Reliever Nathan Ocker also struggled, walking three batters and allowing two runs in 1/3 inning of work. His ERA very early in the season stands at 54.00. The Clippers only managed two hits: a Gabriel Arias single and Richie Palacios double. In his rehab appearance, outfielder Josh Naylor went 0-2 and was walked twice. ...

