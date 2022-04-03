ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

News and notes from New Orleans: Franklin Street Facetime, Kansas-UNC connections and more

By Lauren Brownlow, WRALSportsFan columnist/reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — Barely 12 hours removed from their win over Duke to reach the national title game, UNC's players were back at the Caesar's Superdome on Sunday to talk about what lies ahead and reflect on what a ride this season has been for the Tar Heels. Find out if...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Kansas vs. North Carolina

Two NCAA blue bloods vie for yet another national title tonight as 1-seeded Kansas take on 8-seeded North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game. Kansas have been a top 10 ranked team all season and are riding a 10-game winning streak going back to early March. They knocked off Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, Miami (FL) and Villanova to get here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
North Carolina State
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Phog Allen
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Dean Smith
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Carolina Basketball#Franklin Street
ClutchPoints

March Madness Championship Odds: North Carolina vs. Kansas prediction, odds, pick

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our North Carolina Kansas prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

UNC’s Bacot leaves no suspense on his title game status

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina front-court starter Armando Bacot didn’t so much down-play the severity of his right ankle injury as dismiss the notion that it would stop him from playing hard against Kansas in Monday night’s national championship game. “I’m going to go all out,” the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Kansas beating North Carolina validates Bill Self’s legacy with Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off the biggest comeback victory in NCAA Championship Game history on Monday night. They trailed the North Carolina Tar Heels by 16 points late in the first half, and 15 points at the break. The Jayhawks managed to erase the entire deficit in less than 10 minutes, in route to winning their fourth national championship, 72-69. It was a thrilling game to watch, and obviously a tale of two halves. The Tar Heels dominated the paint in the first half, leading in second-chance points 18-2. But Kansas shored that up in the second half, and limited North Carolina to just 31 percent shooting for the game. With Kansas trailing 69-68 and less than two minutes to go, Jayhawks big man David McCormack hit back-to-back hook shots to put Kansas ahead for good.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy