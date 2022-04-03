News and notes from New Orleans: Franklin Street Facetime, Kansas-UNC connections and more

The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off the biggest comeback victory in NCAA Championship Game history on Monday night. They trailed the North Carolina Tar Heels by 16 points late in the first half, and 15 points at the break. The Jayhawks managed to erase the entire deficit in less than 10 minutes, in route to winning their fourth national championship, 72-69. It was a thrilling game to watch, and obviously a tale of two halves. The Tar Heels dominated the paint in the first half, leading in second-chance points 18-2. But Kansas shored that up in the second half, and limited North Carolina to just 31 percent shooting for the game. With Kansas trailing 69-68 and less than two minutes to go, Jayhawks big man David McCormack hit back-to-back hook shots to put Kansas ahead for good.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO