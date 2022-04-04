ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 Grammys, Silk Sonic takes record honor

By Dionne Johnson
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo won three trophies so far at Sunday’s Grammy Awards , including the coveted best new artist honor, but R&B supergroup Silk Sonic claimed record of the year honors among its trophies.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor toward the end of the ceremony. The win puts Mars in historic company again: He becomes the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said. “But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!” later adding “drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!”

The win came after the night’s festivities grew grim when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathering with an update on the war and his numbers included children injured and killed. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” he said. “We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

He ended by saying: “Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

