Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 040322

A strong storm system will take shape in the central plains today. The most recent models show the track moving across Lake Michigan through the eastern U.P. by Thursday. Tonight through tomorrow morning we’re looking at a freezing rain/sleet/snow mixture. Roads will be icy in the morning. Then, we’re looking at freezing rain and rain during the afternoon. Followed by another round of mixed precip tomorrow evening and finally a transition to wet heavy snow by Thursday! Snow amounts will easily be around a foot of snow for the western half of the U.P. with 13″ to 15″ in the higher elevations and the eastern counties will be around 3″-6″. Plan on hazardous travel conditions with icy/slushy roads and blowing snow limiting visibility on Thursday! Wind gusts will exceed 35mph. Scattered power outages will also be likely!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO