Grand Haven, MI

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 040322

WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA mix of rain and snow will move into West Michigan during...

www.woodtv.com

KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
MLive

800 gallons of paint make Lake Michigan car ferry look like new

LUDINGTON, MI – After sandblasting and 800 gallons of paint, the 69-year-old S.S. Badger looks like new again. The exterior of the moving historic landmark has been restored to its original glossy black, white and red aesthetic, said Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, Inc., which owns the Badger.
LUDINGTON, MI
WLUC

First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight

A strong storm system will take shape in the central plains today. The most recent models show the track moving across Lake Michigan through the eastern U.P. by Thursday. Tonight through tomorrow morning we’re looking at a freezing rain/sleet/snow mixture. Roads will be icy in the morning. Then, we’re looking at freezing rain and rain during the afternoon. Followed by another round of mixed precip tomorrow evening and finally a transition to wet heavy snow by Thursday! Snow amounts will easily be around a foot of snow for the western half of the U.P. with 13″ to 15″ in the higher elevations and the eastern counties will be around 3″-6″. Plan on hazardous travel conditions with icy/slushy roads and blowing snow limiting visibility on Thursday! Wind gusts will exceed 35mph. Scattered power outages will also be likely!
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Snow, cold making a comeback in Northeast

Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures on expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.#Saturday afternoon will likely be a little cloudier than the morning for many and you may catch the odd showerWarming up after the chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

A Strong Line of Storms Ahead Tonight

Showers and possibly some thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind gusts will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. We will likely still be a bit breezy Friday. a HIGH WIND WARNING is in place until 2 AM. Tonight- Continued very windy. Southwest winds 25-35 Gusting 40-50 mph. Temperatures drop behind the system. 60s-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
1240 WJIM

Here’s Your List for the Best Donuts in West Michigan

Homer Simpson says it best. There is nothing better than a good donut!. The website Lovefood.com recently released their list of the "Best Donut in Every State". Their selection for the state of Michigan was the blueberry fritter at the Apple Fritter Donut Shop in Ferndale. I know there are...
MICHIGAN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT

