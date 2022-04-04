Acclaimed sculptor Benjamin Victor inducted in Foothill HS Hall of Fame
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foothill High School held its first Hall of Fame ceremony in two years and one of the honorees Saturday is an acclaimed artist.
Bakersfield native Benjamin Victor graduated from Foothill High School in 1997 and played on the basketball team then became a world-renowned sculptor.
He says he lives in Boise, Idaho now, but he grew up in Bakersfield. He's reportedly the only living artist to have three works in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol building.
