ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Acclaimed sculptor Benjamin Victor inducted in Foothill HS Hall of Fame

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCYag_0eySG7Ot00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foothill High School held its first Hall of Fame ceremony in two years and one of the honorees Saturday is an acclaimed artist.

Bakersfield native Benjamin Victor graduated from Foothill High School in 1997 and played on the basketball team then became a world-renowned sculptor.

Young girl celebrates birthday with pet show benefiting local shelters

He says he lives in Boise, Idaho now, but he grew up in Bakersfield. He’s reportedly the only living artist to have three works in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KGET
KGET

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KGET and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KGET

Bakersfield College holds celebration of life for former professor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A celebration of life was held Friday afternoon for educator Jack Hernandez at Bakersfield College. Hernandez died in November of 2021. During his 41 years at Bakersfield College, he was an English and philosophy professor and the Dean of Students. He later served as Vice Chancellor of the Kern Community College […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

DEBBIE CONNER INDUCTED INTO THE COUNTRY MUSIC DJ HALL OF FAME

Debbie Conner, formerly of WIL's Debbie and David morning show, has been inducted into the Country Radio DJ Hall of Fame. Debbie, who was with WIL from 1987-1999, began in radio in 1967, in Piedmont Missouri and was a pioneer in the industry at a time when there was almost no female air talent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
KGET

Deputies asking for help in finding missing teen

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Savannah Torres was last seen on Friday at about 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Columbus Street. She was described wearing a green tank-top, a black sweatshirt with the “COOKIES” logo on the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Child, 9, lost in Kern River still not found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 2:34 p.m. Monday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they have still not found the 9-year-old who got lost in the Kern River in Keysville on Saturday afternoon. Officials said they received a call around 2:18 p.m. The child had been in the water for about 20 minutes before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Deputies looking for at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.  Elias Espinoza,14, was last seen on Friday at about 12:00 a.m. on the 900 block of Water Street, wearing a white shirt and red shorts. Espinoza is described as a Hispanic teen, 5’8”, 130 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Statuary Hall#Sculptor#Highschool#Foothill High School#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

26-year-old arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded. Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandre Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession. Police had initially said they were searching for at least […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Shawnee News-Star

Terry West inducted into UT College of Law Alumni Association Hall of Fame

The West Law Firm Founder, Terry West, recently was honored as one of three “Hall of Fame” inductees by the University of Tulsa (UT) College of Law, Alumni Association. The 2022 Alumni Gala, held on March 5 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, also honored the Honorable T. Lane Wilson (BS 1989, JD 1994) and Marcia M. MacLeod (BS 1975, JD 1980) as incoming Hall of Fame members.
TULSA, OK
KGET

Thousands attend Sikh parade in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cultural celebration on the streets of Bakersfield as members of the local Sikh community, with deep roots in Northwestern India, held a parade in southwest Bakersfield. This event had thousands of people from all across California attend. The Sikh community opened the event for everyone to join. The celebration is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 6 dead, 12 wounded in shooting in Sacramento

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least six people are dead and 15 are injured after a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning. In a video posted to Twitter, people can be seen running in the street as the sound of gunfire can be heard in the background. Video also shows multiple ambulances headed to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy