Solvang, CA

Solvang’s First Lego Building Competition winners announced

By Claudia Buccio
 1 day ago
The city of Solvang hosted its first-ever Lego building competition this weekend, and it featured professional builders

The event started on Saturday April 2, 2022 in the Danish village where professional Lego block builders took on a "Build-a-Bakery" competition.

Each builder had to construct their own version of one of Solvang's many Danish bakeries.

A judging period was held on Sunday April 3, 2022 at the Solvang Visitor Center, which was followed by an awards ceremony for the best build.

"Professionally done but warm and welcoming, said Chris Wight, the Lego builder who won first place. “It's great for Solvang, it's a beautiful town, I’ve visited before, but I really enjoyed it.

Chris Wight won a $5,000 cash prize for his design of a Viking ship scene. Bill Vollbrecht won second place and a $2,500 cash award for his Danish bakers and life-size Danish pastries.

Third place went to Tiffeny Thompson who designed a busy Danish village. Thompson won $1,000.

“This is one of the best Lego events I've ever done in the last 10 years for sure,” added Wight.

The Danish Mill Bakery located at 1682 Copenhagen Dr, Solvang, CA 93463 bought the winning build made by Wight. It will be installed in the bakery's window for all to view.

