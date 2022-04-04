ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Crash causes diesel spill; no contact advisory issued for part of Kzoo River

WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA diesel spill got into the Kalamazoo River Sunday...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

No body contact advisory canceled for Woods Lake after sewer overflow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The no body contact advisory issued for Woods Lake was cancelled Monday at 11 a.m., announced the City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services. Currently, all water activities including swimming, wading, fishing, canoeing and kayaking can resume. The advisory was issued March 18 due to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Flint reports sewage spill into river, no estimate on how much

FLINT, MI -- The city says it’s been discharging partially treated sewage into the Flint River for at least the past 10 hours but hasn’t yet estimated how much. The city reported it started the discharge at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, describing the slurry as a mixture of stormwater and partially treated sewage from its wastewater treatment plant.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Accidents
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 040222

The rain and snow will taper off this evening. Most of tomorrow should be dry, and then we'll have some rain on Monday. (April 2, 2022) MiBiz: North Ottawa Community Health System, Trinity …. Jury deliberations in kidnap plot trial continue …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 040422. Michigan State...
ENVIRONMENT
Town Square LIVE News

Sewer main break sends spill into Christina River

  The New Castle County Department of Public Works on Wednesday a break in a sewer main that allowed wastewater to spill into the Nonesuch Creek and Christina River. The overflow occurred when the main ruptured near 419 Old Airport Road in New Castle. The wastewater spill was reported to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGRZ TV

Wind Advisory issued for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday for southern Erie County as well as Chautauqua County. Wind gusts up 50 mph are expected, peaking around 11 p.m. Minor property damage is possible from these gusts, and the combination of the showers could make for a tricky commute.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalamazoo River#Traffic Accident
WOOD

Fire damages Kzoo apartments

Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night. Successful pitch helps nonprofit support domestic …. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to Daybreak Monday morning. 800 volunteers sought for Holland’s Tulip Time Festival. MiBiz: ‘Fed’s first of several interest rate increases …...
ACCIDENTS
KSNT News

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOOD

Fire destroys 13 cars at Gaines Twp. apartment complex

Fire destroys 13 cars at Gaines Twp. apartment complex. MDHHS to expand lead abatement services in Benton …. Report: Holland reaches land deal with Fillmore Township. Defense attorneys wrap up their case; jury to start …. Michigan lawmakers consider red light camera ban. Expert disagrees with Zeeland driver’s racial profiling...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy