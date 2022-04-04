Crash causes diesel spill; no contact advisory issued for part of Kzoo River

FLINT, MI -- The city says it’s been discharging partially treated sewage into the Flint River for at least the past 10 hours but hasn’t yet estimated how much. The city reported it started the discharge at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, describing the slurry as a mixture of stormwater and partially treated sewage from its wastewater treatment plant.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO