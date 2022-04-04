2022 GRAMMYs tribute late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Still reeling from the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins , known for his early work with Alanis Morissette , and later as a main member of the Foo Fighters -- this year's GRAMMYs paid tribute to the beloved late musician.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Foo Fighters Radio , and more!

The Foo Fighters were initially confirmed to perform at this year’s award show, but have since canceled all of their concerts and performances for the foreseeable future following Hawkins ' tragic passing late last month. The band, although absent from the ceremony, took home the awards for Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight , Best Rock Performance for "Making A Fire," and Best Rock Song for "Waiting On A War."

Acknowledging the Foo Fighters' cancelation, host Trevor Noah led with a special mention of Hawkins' passing at the beginning of the GRAMMYs In Memoriam performance of the late Stephen Sondheim 's "Send In The Clowns," sung by Ben Platt , Cynthia Erivo , Leslie Odom Jr. , and Rachel Zegler .

Also during the 2022 GRAMMYs evening, singer Billie Eilish wore her tribute to Hawkins front and center during her performance of her and her brother FINNEAS ' multi-nominated single "Happier Than Ever."

Hawkins passed on March 25 at the age of 50, found in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, just hours before the band was set to perform during their South American tour.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Alt Now , Alt New Arrivals , Rockternative , '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram