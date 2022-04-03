See Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion recreate Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey dress gag at Grammys

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion joined forces at the Grammy Awards for a cheeky homage to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey .

While presenting the award for best new artist at music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer and rapper recreated an iconic gag performed by Houston and Carey during the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998 — by strutting onto the stage in identical dresses.

Megan Thee Stallion accused Lipa of stealing her look, while Lipa quipped back that she was told her dress was "exclusive."

"I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella (Versace)," Lipa added.

And, lucky for the "Levitating" songstress, the Italian fashion designer was in the audience — and hopped on stage to sort out the fashion situation.

Grammys 2022 winners: Who won on music's biggest night? See the full list

More Grammys: Jon Batiste wins album of the year, Silk Sonic takes record, song honors

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion joined forces at the Grammy Awards for a cheeky homage to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Versace proceeded to rip off the skirts from each of the women's dresses, turning them into totally unique looks.

"Now we both look like winners," Megan Thee Stallion exclaimed.

Grammys best dressed: Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more stars who made our hearts sing

The moment was a nod to a gag Houston and Carey did at the VMAs over two decades prior. While presenting best male video, the powerhouse vocalists walked onto the stage, each wearing the same brown dress.

Results are in: Brutally honest reviews of every Grammys 2022 performance, including BTS and Billie Eilish

"That's a one-of-a-kind, huh?" asked Carey. "It looks kind of familiar."

"That's what they told me," Houston replied.

The most memorable 2022 Grammy moments, from Gaga's Tony Bennett tribute to Zelenskyy's plea

But, as Carey said, she comes "prepared for situations like this." The "Emotions" singer ripped off her skirt, turning her fit into a whole new look, as did Houston.

"Now that's a page-turner," Carey said of Houston's transformed dress.

"No, you look good," Houston beamed back.

RIP: Grammys 'In Memoriam' features special remembrance for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion recreate Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey dress gag at Grammys