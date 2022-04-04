ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term.

Lam made the announcement Monday at a news conference.

Her successor will be picked in May.

AFP

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong's leader on Friday warned against making "divisive comments" about health workers sent by China to help contain Covid, as tensions over their deployment complicate efforts to control a spiralling outbreak. "Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?"
Carrie Lam
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Leader to Step Down With China Now Firmly in Control

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she wouldn’t seek a second term, ending a tumultuous tenure that saw China cement control over the once-freewheeling financial hub. Lam announced her plans at a news briefing Monday, capping a five-year term that was defined by twin crackdowns on the democratic opposition and Covid-19. Beijing took unprecedented steps to intervene in the affairs of the former British colony during her time in office, imposing policies that raised questions about Hong Kong’s future as “Asia’s world city” and contributed to the largest population drop in at least six decades.
