Preferred Family Healthcare Charity Pays Over $8 Million to Resolve Federal Embezzlement, Bribery Investigation

A Maine man pleaded not guilty Tuesday after he was charged with embezzling more than $1 million from a Berlin-based business, according to federal prosecutors. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a 27-count indictment last week charging 63-year-old Edward Ziegler with fraud and tax offenses related to the embezzlement scheme. The Bridgton, Maine, resident was arrested March 16, a day after the grand jury returned the indictment, and he appeared in federal court in Hartford Tuesday. Ziegler was released on $100,000 bond, according to Leonard Boyle, the United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

BERLIN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO