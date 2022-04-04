ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Preferred Family Healthcare Charity Pays Over $8 Million to Resolve Federal Embezzlement, Bribery Investigation

Springfield, Missouri - Preferred Family Healthcare, a Springfield, Missouri-based non-profit, will pay more than $8 million in forfeiture and restitution to the federal government and the state of Arkansas under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of its former officers and employees....

