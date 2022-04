Famed sports bettor and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is at it again. Before the Final Four, Mack reportedly placed a total of $5.5 million in wagers — $3.3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $2.2 million at Barstool Sportsbook — on Kansas to win the title at +190. The bets would net him $10.4 million if the Jayhawks win.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO