On Friday, U.S. census records starting from 1950 were made available for all to see and they caused quite a stir. "Taken every 10 years since 1790, the United States census provides a snapshot of the nation's population. Because of a 72-year restriction on access to the records, the most recent census year currently available is 1950," wrote the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

3 DAYS AGO