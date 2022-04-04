ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Below the Line: introducing The Conversation's new election podcast, hosted by Jon Faine

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLU42_0eySECer00

From the polls to party spin to election promises, Below the Line is a limited-edition podcast unpacking party lines and policies during the 2022 Australian federal election campaign.

Hosting the conversation is award-winning broadcaster and former ABC Melbourne mornings presenter, Jon Faine, now a Vice Chancellor’s Fellow at the University of Melbourne. He’ll be joined by political scientists Anika Gauja and Simon Jackman from the University of Sydney and La Trobe University’s Andrea Carson, to talk about the issues that matter to you.

Below the Line is brought to you by The Conversation and La Trobe University twice weekly until polling day.

Listen to the first episode, in which our panel discusses personalities and pre-selections, when the election will likely be called, and the most probable election date. Together, our experts outline the issues that are expected to feature prominently during the campaign and the key challenges for the Coalition seeking re-election for a fourth term in government. And tune in to hear why this election campaign is expected to “get dirty”.

Produced by Courtney Carthy and Benjamin Clark.

Image credit: Sarah Rhodes/AAP

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Trump's Truth Social app branded a disaster

In October, Donald Trump announced he was planning to launch a revolutionary technology company. "I created Truth Social… to stand up to the tyranny of big tech," he said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter yet your favourite American president has been silenced."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Faine
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Court saves Morison's NSW preselections but what sort of campaign will Liberals run?

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn talk about Tuesday’s court ruling in the NSW Liberals’ factional fighting. It has given Scott Morrison a get-out-of-jail card. But it still leaves a divided party that is poorly placed to fight a campaign in a state where the government needs to win seats. They also canvass the continuing damage to the prime minister by the focus on the issue of his character. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Australian#Abc Melbourne#The University Of Sydney#La Trobe University#Coalition
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Next step for Morrison is visit to governor-general

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this podcast, Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn talk about treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s ‘big spend’ budget, Anthony Albanese’s coming budget reply speech, a Liberal senator’s scathing review of Scott Morrison, and what the parties’ key issues will be at the election that’s about to be called. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
Jason Weiland

Why did Facebook pay a GOP firm to trash its competition, TikTok?

Facebook’s parent company Meta enlisted the help of a top Republican consulting firm to orchestrate an anti-TikTok campaign. According to The Washington Post, the company has been using an aggressive strategy to take down its biggest competitor by promoting posts that are questionable or fake. This includes placing op-eds and letters in major regional news outlets, pushing narratives about supposed TikTok trends on social media sites like Twitter where companies vie for cultural relevance.
TheConversationAU

Does the pre-election budget address ways to realistically 'close the gap' for Indigenous people?

As Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down the federal government’s pre-election budget on Tuesday night, I watched in anticipation to see what it would hold for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities. It’s an important issue, particularly in light of the government’s 2020 commitment to new targets to address the ever-growing disparities between Indigenous peoples and the rest of the population that have yet to be adequately addressed. It was no surprise to see a strong budget focus on the cost of living. Petrol prices have surged past A$2 a litre, and the cost of food is rising because...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Preselection and parachuting candidates: 3 reasons parties override their local branch members, despite the costs

Allegations emerged over the weekend that Prime Minister Scott Morrison used a racist slur in a preselection battle in 2007. Morrison strongly denies the allegations, which were detailed in two statutory declarations and have been backed by Michael Towke, who was his rival for the seat of Cook at the time. The issue has brought into focus preselection processes and minority representation in Australian politics. On this front, and for the second time in under a year, the Labor party has parachuted a “celebrity” Anglo-Celtic politician into a culturally diverse seat in Western Sydney. Labor is overriding local party members to go with “captain’s...
POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Elon Musk restoring free speech to Twitter would be a threat to the people in charge

It's a good day in America, maybe a rare, good day. We're going to celebrate no matter what. Here's the context for why it's good—censorship. Censorship is essentially the hallmark of neoliberalism. Have you noticed that? Our leaders seem to spend a lot more time trying to control what we say and think than trying to improve our country and that means that anyone who orders the wrong words, even accidentally, gets fired or banned or ostracized or even charged with a crime. We've seen that, too. We don't need to give you more examples of it. They are literally everywhere.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Will the news boom prevent more media outlets going bust?

From the pandemic and the war in Ukraine to the Westminster partygate saga, newspapers are benefiting from a financially lucrative news boom. However, is the news industry enjoying a one-off blip in the battle for survival against big tech, or is this proof that publishers have finally forged commercial models fit for the new media age?
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

How r/place – a massive and chaotic collaborative art project on Reddit – showcased the best and worst of online spaces

Many would be familiar with Reddit as one of the largest social networking sites, with a large group of forums (“subreddits”) catering to almost any interest. Since the beginning of April, Reddit has played host to a massive collaborative art project called r/place that simultaneously shows us some of the best and worst attributes of cybercultures. Originally launched in 2017, r/place ran for 72 hours. The lifespan of the new r/place was also short – ultimately lasting for just five days. Beginning initially as a blank canvas, r/place allows users to place one coloured pixel every five minutes (or...
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

What is the PBS safety net and is it really the best way to cut the cost of medicines?

Earlier access to free or cheaper medicines is on the cards, after a federal budget announcement made earlier this week. Improved access to subsided prescription drugs through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme or PBS will benefit Australians who need multiple medicines throughout the year. This is particularly so for people with chronic conditions or who have multiple members in the family who need scripts. From July 1, access to free or cheaper medicines will kick in sooner, under the so-called PBS safety net, as the threshold for access has been lowered. However, this isn’t the only way to reduce the costs of medicines. ...
HEALTH
The Guardian

America’s culture wars distract from what’s happening beneath them

The neoliberal order that triumphed in America in the 1990s prized free trade and the free movement of capital, information, and people. It celebrated deregulation as an economic good that resulted when governments could no longer interfere with the operation of markets. It hailed globalization as a win-win position that would enrich the west (the cockpit of neoliberalism) while also bringing an unprecedented level of prosperity to the rest of the world. A remarkable consensus on these creedal principles came to dominate American politics during the heyday of the neoliberal order, binding together Republicans and Democrats and marginalizing dissenting voices to the point where they barely mattered.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australian writing and publishing faces 'grinding austerity' as funding continues to decline

It was a grim federal budget for arts and culture on Tuesday night. With the end of the Morrison government’s pandemic stimulus program for culture, the RISE fund, there will be a rapid withdrawal of federal support for cultural production. Read more: Why arts and culture appear to be the big losers in this budget The arts portfolio budget line will contract by 19%, or around A$190 million, this year. A number of funding programs and cultural institutions also have...
AUSTRALIA
Fox News

NPR podcast explores how environmentalism overlaps with racism and Nazis

An NPR podcast spent their Thursday show exploring how environmentalism overlaps with racism and Nazis. During the "Consider This" podcast, host Ari Shapiro and his guests had a discussion which was titled, "The Growing Overlap Between The Far-Right And Environmentalism. " The pair explained connections between environmentalism and a violent white supremacist mindset.
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy