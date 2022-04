PROVIDENCE — Javier Montañez – a graduate of the city’s public schools, a beloved principal and a leader who looks like the students he serves – has been named the district's permanent superintendent. A multilingual teacher with 25 years in the Providence schools, he was appointed interim superintendent in June, tasked with restoring confidence in a district that has struggled since it was taken over by the state in November 2019. ...

