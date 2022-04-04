Oilers' Mike Smith: No trouble against Ducks

BLUE JACKETS (32-32-5) vs. BRUINS (43-20-5) As the Blue Jackets have battled down the stretch, there's one thing that can clearly be better over the last two games. Columbus has struggled out of the gates in the last two games, being outshot 14-5 by the Islanders in the first period on Thursday night and 15-5 by the Bruins on Saturday night. While the Jackets were able to escape the first period tied 1-1 against the Boston, they'll definitely be focused on doing better in the home-and-home rematch tonight against the Bruins.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO