Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Leads all scorers off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sarr finished with 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
FOX Sports

Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant's career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta (41-37) moved into eighth place in the Eastern...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ruled out Sunday

Murray (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Although coach Gregg Popovich said prior to Sunday's game that he considered Murray probable, the 25-year-old will be forced to miss a second consecutive matchup due to an illness. Tre Jones will likely serve as the starting point guard once again.
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Vs. Hornets: Sixers Snap Three-Game Losing Streak, Score Season-High 144 Points

3 observations after Sixers explode for season-high 144 points, beat Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. After falling to a dismal loss Thursday in Detroit, the Sixers rebounded Saturday afternoon by crushing the Hornets at home. The team snapped a three-game skid and improved to 47-30 with a 144-114...
NBA
numberfire.com

Reggie Jackson (rest) starting for Clippers Sunday; Terance Mann back to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson sat Friday night due to rest purposes. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Terance Mann will revert to the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Questionable Tuesday

Curry (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that the Nets are contemplating shutting Curry down for the final four games of the regular season, but it remains unclear if a potential week off would have a significant impact on the sharpshooter's lingering ankle issues. If he's sidelined for a second straight game, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills would likely be candidates for increased roles once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Upgraded to probable

Coach Gregg Popovich said that Murray (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Murray was initially listed as questionable on the Spurs' injury report, but it appears as though he has a good chance to suit up against Portland after missing Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. Across his last five appearances, he's averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.
NBA
FOX Sports

Portland takes on Oklahoma City, looks to end 7-game slide

LINE: Thunder -3.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to break its seven-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 16-32 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0. The Trail Blazers are 1-13...
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ties for team scoring lead in loss

Mitchell supplied 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Though Mitchell tied Mike Conley for a team-high 26 points Saturday, he finished with an inefficient 8-for-19 shooting line. The star guard did knock down four three-pointers, marking his second straight game with a 4-for-10 effort from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.9 treys over his past 12 games.
NBA
Yardbarker

CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

KENS 5

Spurs 113, Blazers 92: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs swept the season series against the Blazers with a 113-92 win at home. Keldon Johnson had 28 points to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points in the win. San Antonio also 30-plus points in the second and third periods to seal the win over Portland.
NBA
CBS Sports

