Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Leads all scorers off bench

Mitchell supplied 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Though Mitchell tied Mike Conley for a team-high 26 points Saturday, he finished with an inefficient 8-for-19 shooting line. The star guard did knock down four three-pointers, marking his second straight game with a 4-for-10 effort from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.9 treys over his past 12 games.
