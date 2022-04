MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Four days after the Das Goat fire flared up in Medina County, residents who were evacuated from the homes were allowed to return Tuesday morning. After the flames burned through 1,092 acres, officials said that the fire was 95% contained on Tuesday. County roads were opened back up, as was the High Mountain Ranch subdivision, where two out of three homes that burned up in the fire were located.

MEDINA COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO