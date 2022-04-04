ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's American Idol contestant Douglas Mills Jr. is living his dream

By Samica Knight
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0sFR_0eySD7Mg00

It's been a dream come true for Kinder High School's Douglas Mills Jr., who still can't believe he's competing on America Idol.

"I'm feeling overwhelmed (and) excited," said the Performing and Visual Arts student. "It's just out of this world, really."

In ABC13's first one-on-one interview with Douglas since his nationally televised singing debut, the high school senior admits he still gets nervous during the suspenseful moments, even if he knows his name will be called to make it through the episode.

"It's like my heart is in my stomach, just hearing the music," Douglas said. "I'm just like, what's going to happen?"

Douglas said he's simply blown away by his talented competitors.

"There's a lot of talent in this competition, and it's amazing and intimidating to be part of that because when it's the end of the day, sometimes we'll go down to the lobby or the pool area and we'll sit outside, and we'll just start playing and singing," said Douglas.

Douglas said he is thankful for all his Houston supporters and those across the country as he tries to fulfill his dream of becoming the next America Idol.

Follow Samica Knight on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Dominique Sachse joins us about her ‘Life Makeover’

Houston – Monday at 3 p.m. on Houston Life, Dominique Sachse joins us on set for her first sit-down interview about life since leaving the anchor desk. Sachse recently stepped down from a three-decade long television news career at KPRC 2. She will join us for a candid conversation about the new chapter in her life and her highly anticipated new book, “Life Makeover.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Masters Announces Tough Food News: Fans React

With the Masters just five days away, the golf world received unfortunate news regarding the food at Augusta National. In a surprising turn of events, there will be no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches for sale at this year’s tournament due to “supply-chain issues.”. Georgia Peach Ice Cream...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Kinder High School#America Idol
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Parents Must Watch: Latest Dangerous TikTok Trend

Tuesday on Houston Life, it’s must-watch tv for parents. Beauty influencers are taking to TikTok to show themselves snorting sprays that they claim give them a golden tan — but doctors warn the products could be both ineffective and dangerous. Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham will stop by Houston Life with the dos and don’ts of the latest fad but also give tips on how your teens and college-age kids can be safe when it comes to getting a bronze look.
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Sosie Bacon twins with heavy metal brother Travis in rare photo together

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's actress daughter, Sosie Bacon, showed her support for her brother, Travis, on Thursday when she attended one of his band, Contracult Collective's performances in LA. The Mare of Easttown star shared a pair of behind-the-scenes photos with her older sibling whose heavy metal and alternative...
CELEBRITIES
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy