NTT to Launch Largest Data Center in Indonesia

In the aftermath of MWC 2022, The Fast Mode spoke to Steve Douglas, Head of Market Strategy at Spirent on the company's participation at the recently concluded event. Steve discusses some of the latest findings from Spirent's ‘5G 2022: Market Drivers, Insights and Consideration’ report, which not only includes global and regional deployment trends for 5G, but also covers the role of cloud and the biggest opportunities fueling 5G adoption, deployment and growth. Steve also explores the challenges operators often grapple with when it comes to the testing, assurance and automation of 5G networks, and the readiness of today’s testing, assurance and automation tools to meet the needs of operators as they transition to 5G Standalone (5G SA).

