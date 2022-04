Fans of the Florida Gators love their football, but did you know the gators themselves love it, too? Indeed, folks in Florida snapped a picture of an alligator roaming the water with a regulation-size football clenched between its teeth. Some have wondered how alligators had all of those teeth without a toothbrush, but what about how this gator fit this football in its jaw without popping the football?

