Community identity and responsibility have been a common topic of conversation lately. As the world continues to change, the fact remains that no one should have to go through hard times alone. The Lonsdale community has begun banding together to support 9-year-old Lonsdale resident Jacob Bongers and his family, as he continues chemotherapy. A benefit will be held for Jacob at the American Legion In Lonsdale on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jacob has been through a lot in the last few...

LONSDALE, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO