ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Payne, Comanche, Grady, Stephens Counties

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C59Qf_0eySCVOg00

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Payne County until 11:15 p.m. and Comanche, Grady and Stephens counties until 11:30 p.m. Stay tuned to News 9 for severe weather updates.

Watch Live: Val & Amy Castor Track Storms In SW Oklahoma

Enjoy the sunshine while you can. We’re expecting storms, some severe, to pass through Sunday evening.

According to the latest data from News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel, the strong-to-severe storms could arrive around 6 p.m.

A cold front from the northwest and developing low and dryline in southwest Oklahoma will be the trigger after 5 to 6 p.m. for storms to develop.

A few of the storms couple produce quarters to ping pong-sized hail and winds to 65 miles per hour. The tornado threat continues to look very low.

The timeframe for severe weather looks to be between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Storms will weaken some as they approach Oklahoma City around 10 p.m. with lightning, heavy rains, small hail and gusty winds.

As storms merge and grow in coverage, the severe threat will diminish but training of storms could produce some localized flooding overnight with potentially two inches of rain or more in some spots.

Tune in for the latest forecast with Meteorologist Justin Rudicel tonight on News 9 at 10 p.m.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

8K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KLTV

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephens County, OK
County
Payne County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Grady, OK
City
Comanche, OK
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#News 9
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News On 6

Tracking April Showers, Storms Through Oklahoma

A cold front and upper-level system brings scattered showers and storms across part of the area this morning, later Monday afternoon, and for part of Monday night. A few locations of locally heavy downpours will remain possible across the northern sections this morning with stronger cells producing small hail and gusty winds. Most severe weather threats should remain across far southeastern Oklahoma and areas south into north Texas later Monday night.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy