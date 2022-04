Fire crews extinguish truck on fire at 7-11 in Etna Fire crews extinguish truck on fire at 7-11 in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Fire crews worked to extinguish a truck that was on fire at the 7-11 on Grant Avenue in Etna.

11 News has confirmed that the fire was burning so intense that it cracked several windows of the store, and was catching the propane cage on fire.

Crews got the fire under control before it got any worse.

©2022 Cox Media Group