Sullivan motorcyclist facing multiple charges after fleeing police
By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Sullivan motorcyclist was arrested on multiple charges after police say he fled during an attempted traffic stop late Friday night.
Jeffrey L. Meier, 59, was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and charged with the following:
- Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Class A misdemeanor
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Class C misdemeanor
