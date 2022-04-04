Sullivan motorcyclist facing multiple charges after fleeing police

ISP photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Sullivan motorcyclist was arrested on multiple charges after police say he fled during an attempted traffic stop late Friday night.



Jeffrey L. Meier, 59, was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and charged with the following:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Class A misdemeanor

Operating a Motor Vehicle Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C misdemeanor

