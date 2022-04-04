ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Sullivan motorcyclist facing multiple charges after fleeing police

ICN
ICN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xOUn_0eySBmUM00
ISP photo

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Sullivan motorcyclist was arrested on multiple charges after police say he fled during an attempted traffic stop late Friday night.

Jeffrey L. Meier, 59, was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and charged with the following:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Class A misdemeanor
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B misdemeanor 
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving, Class C misdemeanor

See story

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/local-news/sullivan-motorcyclist-facing-multiple-charges-after-fleeing-police

Comments / 0

