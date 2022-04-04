ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Reporters Roundtable: April 3, 2022

WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0xZ2_0eyS7yMr00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After the Democratic Governors Association sponsored new TV ads attacking Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s record as a defense attorney, reporters Dave Dahl with WTAX and Brenden Moore with the Decatur Herald and Review analyzed the political strategy behind the DGA getting involved in the Republican party primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Johnson Street. Coroner McFadden said the victim was 36-year-old Joshua Foreman of Danville. According to the coroner, the victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. The investigation is […]
WCIA

Effingham Police: Person of interest in custody after bank robbery

(UPDATED AT 5 P.M.) Indiana State Police said 45-year-old Corey L. Ellerbe, of Terre Haute, Ind. was arrested in connection to this robbery. In a news release, Indiana State Police said Illinois State Police dispatched them with a description of the getaway vehicle and suspect, who they believed to be traveling eastbound on Interstate 70. […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
WCIA

Decatur Police: 2 arrested in investigation of vehicular hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to recent vehicular hijacking incidents in Decatur. According to Decatur Police, there were four reported incidents of vehicular hijacking in the months of February and March and three vehicles were taken during the hijackings. One of the vehicles was wrecked and recovered right after the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police officer accused of racism on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Springfield police officer is being accused of posting various kinds of hate speech on social media sites. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette released the following statement on Friday: Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder issued the following statement: The social media posts that were made by a Springfield officer were alarming, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

‘PCs for People’ announces Danville event

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “PCs for People,” an organization which has pledged 10,493 computers to Illinois residents in need, announced that they will be coming to Danville on April 25. In order to be eligible for a computer, one must be below 135-percent of the poverty level and enrolled in income-based government assistance programs, such […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Aurora#Wtax#Dga#Republican
WCIA

Peoria Charter plays April Fools’ Day prank on students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students gathered outside the Armory in order to wait for their Peoria Charter bus heading to the Chicago area. However, much to their surprise, a substantially smaller bus initially arrived for them. James Wang, director of operations and co-owner of Peoria Charter, warned students over a megaphone a […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Former Illini Terry Hawthorne leaving for Arkansas

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terry Hawthorne will be leaving Illinois to go to the University of Arkansas as a defensive analyst. Hawthorne announced on social media saying he appreciated his time at his alma mater. Hawthorne was hired onto Bret Bielema’s staff as the director of high school personnel and Illini relations last March. The in-state […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

March 30th Rainfall Reports

Here’s a look at Wednesday rain totals through Thursday at 7a. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here. ILLINOIS: Cass County:Bluff Springs – 2.42″ Champaign County:Homer – […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

I-74 bridge replacement to resume April 1

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Department of Transportation announced that construction will resume on Interstate 74 to replace two bridges — one over Market Street and another over the Canadian National Railway yard in Champaign — starting Saturday. On April 3, two-way traffic on I-74 will shift to the eastbound lanes while the westbound portions […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

I-72 resurfacing begins Monday

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of I-72 in Macon County will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday as crews resurface the highway. The lane closure will begin at the Sangamon County line and extend to approximately 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51, a total distance of about eight miles. […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lincoln College students hold a demonstration in reaction to planned closure

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, students at Lincoln College held a peaceful rally in response to the school’s planned closure this spring. Wednesday, with just weeks left in the semester, students at Lincoln College learned of plans to close campus for good on May 13, barring a large gift. The college’s administration said the reason […]
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Alfonso Plummer competes in NCAA 3pt contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WCIA

Search crews find body of man swept away in current

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County coroner said crews found the body of a man swept away by a current last week. The coroner stated search crews found 54-year-old Anthony Lee Nees’ body about a quarter mile away from where he went missing. He had been driving his vehicle around four miles southwest […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shelby County dive teams search for man swept away in current

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County first responders are searching for a man they said was swept away in a current Thursday morning. The Shelby County coroner said a man was driving his vehicle around 4 miles southwest of Shelbyville. The road had flooded at a creek, according to the coroner. The man got […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters respond to fire at Howlett Building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICA) — Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to the Howlett Building on South Second Street Thursday afternoon in response to a report of an active fire in the northwest portion of the building. When fire crews arrived at the scene, state personnel led them to a multi-use area with fire. The building was evacuated. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy