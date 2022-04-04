ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Execution suit tossed because Louisiana can’t get drugs

By The Associated Press
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nfty6_0eyS7s4V00

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a nearly decade-old lawsuit against executions in Louisiana, saying there’s nothing to challenge because the state can only get the required drugs as medicines.

State officials testified that manufacturers said they’d cut off medical supplies if the drugs were used to kill. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick noted in her opinion.

Her ruling allows Jessie Hoffman and 10 inmates who later joined the lawsuit filed in December 2012 to file a new one if conditions change. The other inmates include Christopher Sepulvado , who was convicted of killing his 6-year-old stepson in 1992 after the boy came home from school with soiled underwear.

Hoffman’s attorney, Michael D. Rubenstein, told The Advocate last week that his team was reviewing the ruling handed down Wednesday. He and representatives with the Promise of Justice Initiative declined further comment, the newspaper reported.

Louisiana should now join neighboring states in finding ways to execute people sentenced to death, state Attorney General Jeff Landry said Thursday. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas all have executed people in the last two years, he said in a news release.

The judge noted that since a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling , Florida, Alabama, Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, and Arkansas have executed at least 20 people using a drug called midazolam.

Hoffman’s lawsuit accused the state of refusing to let him know how it planned to kill him. At the time, Louisiana wasn’t able to get one of the three drugs listed in a 2010 execution protocol.

Louisiana has since added other drugs. But officials testified they can only get the drugs for health care — the companies would stop selling them to the prison system if they were used for executions, Dick noted.

The state has not carried out an execution since Gerald Bordelon was voluntarily put to death in 2010 for the murder of his 12-year-old stepdaughter, Courtney LeBlanc, the newspaper noted. Louisiana’s last previous execution was in 2002.

From 2014 to 2018, both sides agreed to hold off executions for all inmates on death row.

“Facts and issues involved in this proceeding continue to be in a fluid state,” lawyers for the state wrote. “It would be a waste of resources and time to litigate this matter at present.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10

13K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Death Row Inmates#Ap#U S Supreme Court
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy