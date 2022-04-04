ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Miss Bridgeport recognized as part of Ramadan celebrations

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AFEk_0eyS7exZ00

State and local leaders honored the reigning Miss Bridgeport Sunday as part of Ramadan celebrations.

Rafiqah Akhdars supports the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

News 12 Connecticut recently interviewed the 21-year-old, who said she's proud to support such a worthy cause at the start of Ramadan.

Her mother said charity is one of the main teachings of Islam.

"This is the holy month of Ramadan, and this is the beginning of Ramadan, and we're starting out on a good foot because we are raising money for the Diaper Bank of Connecticut," said Aisha Wright, of Bridgeport.

"It is such a pleasure to have a young lady like Rafiqah to show and demonstrate what Islam is all about," said Fred Hodges, of the Bridgeport City Council.

Sen. Dennis Bradley was among the leaders who recognized Akhdars for her community service.

Her mother accepted a $500 check on behalf of the diaper bank.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

63K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News 12

'We all deserve the same.' Bridgeport Board of Ed discusses making Eid al-Fitr an official school holiday

Officials with the Bridgeport Board of Education discussed if the end of Ramadan fasting should be an official school holiday at a board meeting on Monday. Eid al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated in the Islam religion, meaning festival of breaking fast. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. It is a chance to enjoy special dishes while gathering with family and friends.
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
WVNews

National speakers presenting as part of All Saints Catholic Church anniversary, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Special events and national speakers continue to be planned to commemorate All Saints Catholic Church’s 75th anniversary this year. “We were hesitant at first about planning anything because of the pandemic and not knowing what things were going to be like,” Committee Co-Chairperson Rachel Yurkovich said. “But the ball is rolling, and everybody is out and about.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramadan#Islam#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy