Miss Bridgeport recognized as part of Ramadan celebrations

State and local leaders honored the reigning Miss Bridgeport Sunday as part of Ramadan celebrations.

Rafiqah Akhdars supports the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

News 12 Connecticut recently interviewed the 21-year-old, who said she's proud to support such a worthy cause at the start of Ramadan.

Her mother said charity is one of the main teachings of Islam.

"This is the holy month of Ramadan, and this is the beginning of Ramadan, and we're starting out on a good foot because we are raising money for the Diaper Bank of Connecticut," said Aisha Wright, of Bridgeport.

"It is such a pleasure to have a young lady like Rafiqah to show and demonstrate what Islam is all about," said Fred Hodges, of the Bridgeport City Council.

Sen. Dennis Bradley was among the leaders who recognized Akhdars for her community service.

Her mother accepted a $500 check on behalf of the diaper bank.