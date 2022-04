SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday marked day three of the Sacramento City Unified School District strike, and as we head into the weekend, there’s no end in sight. But could the missed school days have a ripple effect on families — even after the strike ends? It’s definitely possible that the District will have to tack on the missed days at the end of the year in order to meet the minimum requirements from the California Department of Education. From the first school bell of the year to the last days of class, California schools are required to meet a minimum number of instructional...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO