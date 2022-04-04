ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is the 2022 Kia EV6 a Ford Mustang Mach-E Killer?

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Kia EV6 is coming in hot. Is the EV6 a major rival for the Ford Mustang...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Ranger Diesel With 3.0-Liter V6 Makes 443 LB-FT, 247 HP

When Ford introduced the new Ranger for global markets last November, it didn't go into too many details about the powertrains. Since then, we've learned the range-topping Raptor will have two different outputs depending on region, but what about the diesels? Without further ado, the Blue Oval is now saying the most potent oil-burner will offer 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Kia#Insideevs#South Korean
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Race

Is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody king of the drag strip? To find out the team at Sam Car Legion setup a drag race with a Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS to see if American muscle beats German motorsport engineering. Can the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody keep with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its quick shifting PDK dual-clutch transmission? Let’s find out.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Quietly Confirms Twin-Turbo I6 Engine For Grand Wagoneer

Sometimes, automakers hide new stuff in plain sight. That's exactly what's happening right now with Jeep, specifically in the online configurator for the Grand Wagoneer. Load up any trim level and you'll now see a new "engine upgrade" option that costs $2,000. Curiously, no information is offered on this engine, but there's a photo in plain sight (albeit low resolution) that confirms long-standing rumors about a boosted inline-six engine.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Someone Made a 1969 Shelby Out of a 2008 Mustang

Yes, these things do happen. Taking newer cars and adapting older body parts to make them look like vintage vehicles. Some end up looking great. But others… You decide if this mashup of 1969 Shelby Mustang body pieces bonked onto a 2008 Mustang were a success or a dismal failure.
CARS
9to5Mac

EV routing comes to Apple Maps and CarPlay for Ford Mach-E drivers with iOS 15.4

Back at WWDC in 2020, Apple unveiled its plans to offer more detailed and powerful routing features for electric vehicles with Apple Maps. That feature appears to have quietly launched as part of iOS 15.4 this week for Ford users, and Ford has already published a new support document detailing how Mach-E drivers can take advantage of it.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

The Kia EV6 GT Will Be a Fast Electric Car

Currently, the 2022 Kia EV6 offers up to 321 horsepower, but that is set to change with the addition of the Kia EV6 GT. This performance electric crossover will offer serious power and performance, which some drivers are likely to appreciate. While some details are still a close secret, it is expected that the EV6 GT will have all-wheel drive and boast up to 576 hp. Which is a seriously impressive number for this EV crossover. So far, what we know seems fairly exciting. Of course, until a test drive is had, the EV6 GT is just numbers on a page.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy