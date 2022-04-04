Is the 2022 Kia EV6 a Ford Mustang Mach-E Killer?

Currently, the 2022 Kia EV6 offers up to 321 horsepower, but that is set to change with the addition of the Kia EV6 GT. This performance electric crossover will offer serious power and performance, which some drivers are likely to appreciate. While some details are still a close secret, it is expected that the EV6 GT will have all-wheel drive and boast up to 576 hp. Which is a seriously impressive number for this EV crossover. So far, what we know seems fairly exciting. Of course, until a test drive is had, the EV6 GT is just numbers on a page.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO