Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

By Joe Fitzwater
 1 day ago

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend!

A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something we will keep a close eye on in the weather lab.

