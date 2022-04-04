Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State
We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend!
A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that's something we will keep a close eye on in the weather lab.
