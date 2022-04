The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee has been busy since the fall of 2019 planning and creating unique events and materials to help residents prepare, participate, and commemorate the 200th anniversary of the founding of the county. The latest item is a 60-page activity book that features a journey through all Wayne County towns, highlighting important historical facts and special features within each, along with puzzles, coloring pages, word searches, as well as a “what did you learn” sections.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO