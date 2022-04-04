ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Almost Misses Her Win For a Bathroom Break

By Lindsay Weinberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Doja Cat Seemingly QUITS Music in Series of Tweets. Doja Cat almost missed her big moment at the 2022 Grammy Awards because of a bathroom break. After she and SZA won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the ceremony on April 3, Doja took to the...

StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because "He Know He Can't Do Nothing"

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
What's up with Doja Cat and her tweets about quitting music?

In a series of tweets, Doja Cat has announced that she is quitting and ‘can’t wait to f****** disappear’. What’s up with that?. Here’s something inexplicable to wake up to: in a series of tweets, Doja Cat that she is done making music and cannot wait to disappear. While we’re (almost) sure she’s not serious, it seems Doja faced some issues while touring in Paraguay, which led to her rant.
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga praised for helping SZA with her dress

Lady Gaga has been praised by fans for helping SZA with her dress as she walked on stage at the Grammys on 3 April.As SZA hobbled up the stairs – using crutches after falling out of bed – to accept her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat, Gaga stood to assist her, untangling the train of her dress.Fans who noticed were quick to commend the singer on Twitter for her kind gesture towards SZA.“Does SZA knows [sic] the person who helps [sic] carrying her train is lady gaga?” one user asked.“Idc what y’all say but gaga...
