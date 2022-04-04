Questlove Cracked A Joke About Will Smith's Chris Rock Oscars Slap At The 2022 Grammys, Which Makes A Lot Of Sense

Check out more stories from
Related
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Complex
Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation
Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
Richard Williams Has Strong Words About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
"We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” the father of Venus and Serena Williams said of the shocking attack at the Oscars.
'G.I. Jane' hairstylist says he doesn't understand why Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at Chris Rock's Oscars joke
Enzo Angileri told Page Six that he thought Jada Pinkett Smith looked regal at the Oscars: "I have never seen her look more beautiful."
RELATED PEOPLE
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Here's Where Chris Rock Went Right After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation
The show—and after-parties—must go on. Anyone watching the 2022 Oscars would understand if presenter Chris Rock just wanted to go home after completing his duties inside the Dolby Theatre. After all, the comedian didn't exactly expect a slap from Will Smith after delivering a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chris Rock consoled by A-list pals after Will Smith slap at Oscars 2022
Chris Rock was consoled by fellow comics Wanda Sykes and Sacha Baron Cohen at a glitzy party after Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars on Sunday night. Guests at music manager Guy Oseary’s house said Rock was composed as he was approached by a host of stunned A-listers offering their support.
Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judd Apatow says Will Smith ‘could have killed’ Chris Rock in Oscars slap
Director Judd Apatow led Hollywood outrage at Will Smith’s shocking attack on Chris Rock — insisting the “Bad Boys” star “lost his mind” and “could have killed” the comedian. As a series of A-list stars — including Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman...
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap
Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
New Oscars report reveals backstage reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock slap
There was pandemonium both online and at the Dolby Theatre when Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022. No one could quite believe what they saw – even those who organized the event. The Hollywood Reporter has published a dispatch from behind-the-scenes at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Footage Appears to Show Jada Pinkett Smith Laughing After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars
Footage now making the rounds in connection with the still-under-discussion Oscars slap is being claimed to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after the moment in question, which indeed saw her husband Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock. The clip, highlighted by Entertainment Tonight and others, has been widely shared on...
Oscars Producer Will Packer Claims Chris Rock Said He ‘Got Punched by Muhammad Ali’ After Will Smith Slap
While Chris Rock immediately went into “joke mode” after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, there was some underlying emotion. “I said, ‘Did he really hit you?’ and he looked at me and goes, ‘Yeah! I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali.’ He was immediately in joke mode but you could […]
Hollywood Laugh Factory changes sign in support of Chris Rock after Will Smith slap at the Oscars
The comedy club's marquee now shows an image of Chris Rock
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for ‘unacceptable’ and ‘embarrassing’ Oscars slap
Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the Best Actor winner wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” During the evening, Smith rushed the stage and socked the comedian for making a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from...
A Complete Breakdown of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s History Before the Oscars Slap: Video
Before the slap. Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the 2022 Oscars made tons of headlines, but the duo's history began well before the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Saturday Night Live alum, 57, made a cameo appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995, playing Maurice, a famous actor, and […]
Oscars producer says Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested for slap
April 1 (UPI) -- Oscars telecast producer Will Packer says Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested after the actor slapped him at Sunday's Academy Awards. Packer discussed the confrontation between Smith and Rock during Friday's episode of Good Morning America. Rock was presenting an award Sunday at the Oscars...
Chris Rock says he’s still ‘processing’ Oscar slap at show
BOSTON — (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock is performing in public Wednesday for the first time since Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped him for a joke about Smith’s wife during the Academy Awards show. The nighttime performance in Boston comes just three days after Smith slapped Rock...
Shawn Wayans Parodied Chris Rock Getting Attacked By Celebrities at the 2000 MTV VMAs
VIDEO: Chris Rock's VMA monologue upset celebrities in 1999.
BuzzFeed
824
Followers
783
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0