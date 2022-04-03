ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers Osborne close the Grammy Awards show with 'Dead Man's Curve'

By Matthew Leimkuehler and Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 1 day ago
Hours after winning the group's first golden gramophone, Brothers Osborne hit the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena for a show-closing Grammy Awards performance.

The brotherly duo represented country music as one in a handful of artists with ties to Nashville — including Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Billy Strings — to play during the primetime Grammys broadcast Sunday night.

The band performed "Dead Man's Curve," a country-rock ripper off Grammy-nominated 2020 album "Skeletons."

Earlier in the day, the nine-time nominated outfit won Best Country/Duo Group Performance for "Younger Me," a musical letter to the younger self of singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay last year.

Winners:Brothers Osborne make emotional speech for 'Younger Me' win

Grammys 2022:A full list of winners from the 64th annual awards show

In a tearful speech alongside his brother and guitarist John Osborne, T.J. Osborne said "I don't know what I did be so lucky."

"I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," T.J. Osborne said. "And I certainly never thought it would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy, after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, and potentially in a very negative way."

Grammys:Billy Strings brings bluegrass to music's biggest night

"And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother, who I love so much, but I'm here with a man that I love and who loves me back."

