Cassie Carli honored at Navarre Beach vigil: 'I know my sister will make a difference.'

The very same Navarre Beach water tower that loomed over the meetup spot for Cassie Carli and her daughter's father, Marcus Spanevelo, the night of her disappearance looked over a sunset sendoff for Carli on Sunday evening.

The discovery of Carli's body was publicly announced Sunday afternoon, and at a vigil a few hours later, her family addressed the community and volunteers who aided in the search and vowed to keep her memory alive.

"I know my sister will make a difference," Cassie Carli's 32-year-old sister, Raeann Carli, said Sunday night. "She tried to tell people (about the danger she was in). Now, she is going to be heard."

Carli, 37, was last seen March 27 when she exchanged care of her daughter with Spanevelo. After a week of searching, investigators found Carli's remains while executing a search warrant at a property in Alabama.

Spanevelo is in custody on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence pertaining to the case. More evidence suggesting Spanevelo's involvement in the case is expected to come to light Monday following Carli's autopsy, according to Santa Rosa County Sherriff Bob Johnson.

When Raeann Carli remembers her sister, she remembers her life-giving smiles, internet memes sent through text messages and music videos they filmed of themselves together as kids.

Cassie was the first person Raeann called in the morning. Raeann said she still instinctively reaches for her phone to make the call, even a week after her sister went missing.

But Raeann Carli said when people remember her sister's story, she hopes it will encourage them to really listen to the stories of the women around them undergoing domestic abuse, that they may be truly heard.

Cassie Carli's step-brother, Trenton Dixon, said phrases like having a "crazy ex" are thrown around so loosely that victims' cries for help are often lessened or dismissed. Even though friends and family of Cassie Carli said they could sense her fear surrounding Spanevelo, they never imagined the relationship would cost Carli her life.

"She was definitely scared," Dixon said. "We never expected anything like this."

Raeann Carli said despite the challenges she knew sister faced in her lifetime, her strength was unmatched. She was someone who would "fight her own battles" not to burden anyone else, even to her own detriment. She was a strong-willed, free-spirited woman who raised her daughter, Saylor, with the same spirit.

Dixon recounted the years Cassie longed to be a mother, and how her life changed for the best when Saylor was born, a dream she had manifested for years and only temporarily fulfilled through parenting a 15-year-old Yorkie named Marley. He said in the days leading up to her disappearance, Dixon had never seen her happier.

"That was her life dream," Raeann Carli said of Cassie becoming a mom.

Dixon pointed to the visible joy on the faces of his family in a photo timestamped only three weeks back, noting that Cassie Carli was always the one behind the camera, bringing everyone together for the photos.

Raeann Carli explained how the special warmth Cassie exuded wasn't reserved for those closest to her, but generously allotted toward anyone who met her.

This testament spoke for itself, as people who knew Cassie took turns Sunday singing karaoke songs in the parking lot in Cassie's honor, sharing sentiments and lighting candles in her honor.

"Bring Cassie Home" T-shirts flooded the parking lot, some with a photo of Cassie's face centered on them.

Raeann Carli said though she knew Cassie loved the Navarre community, she realized Sunday how loved her sister was in return by the more than 100 people who came to remember her life.

Even those who did not know Cassie personally would come up to the Carli family expressing their sorrow or empathizing with family over a loved one of their own who recently passed away. Strangers to Cassie recalled how they made trips of their own to search for her while she was still considered missing.

The ability to bring Cassie Carli's body home brings a sense of peace to the family, Raeann Carli said, but does not lessen the reality that none of their lives will ever be the same.

Raeann Carli said family and friends are working on putting together a foundation in Cassie's name to help other women entangled in situations of domestic abuse, hoping that she will be a voice for others.

