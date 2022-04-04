Central Michigan sweeps Ohio

The Ohio baseball team dropped all four games of its weekend series at Central Michigan.

Because of weather on Friday, the two Mid-American Conference teams played doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

Ohio lost the first game 5-1 and the second game on Saturday, 8-3.

Ohio came back and lost Sunday’s opener 5-2 before losing the finale 12-6.

The Bobcats were held to two hits in Saturday’s 5-1 setback.

Jordan Patty and Ryan Insco led the way for the Chippewas. Patty (2-2) was the winner thanks to eight innings of work. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks, striking out nine.

Insco pitched a scoreless ninth.

Edward Kutt IV took the loss with four innings of work for Ohio, giving up three earned runs on four hits.

Alex Finney and AJ Rausch each hit doubles to account for Ohio’s offense. Rausch had an RBI.

Maria Comilletti, Jacob Donahue and Justin Simpson each had two-hit games for Central Michigan.

Ohio led 3-0 in Saturday’s second game before Central Michigan rallied for five in the fifth and three in the sixth for the 8-3 win.

Isaiah Peterson was 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs for the Bobcats. Colin Kasperbauer, Spencer Harbert and Cael Baker each had two-hit games.

Camilletti, Jakob Marsee, Donahue and Adam Proctor each had two-hit games for the Chipps.

Brett Manis (3-2) took the loss for Ohio after giving up six runs on six hits in 1 2-3 innings.

Ryan Palmblad got his first save of the season when he pitched two shutout innings for Central Michigan.

Ohio led 2-1 in Sunday’s first game before Central Michigan scored four times in the fourth to take the 5-2 win.

Danny Wuestenfeld launched a two-run home run to give the Chipps the 5-2 lead.

The Bobcats had four hits, with Kasperbauer going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Jacob Tate (1-2) took the loss on the mound after pitching four innings, giving up five runs on nine hits.

Andrew Taylor got the win for Central Michigan with six innings of work, giving up four hits and two runs.

Central Michigan completed the four-game sweep with the 12-6 victory in the finale. The Chippewas scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never lost that lead.

Ohio did score four in the third to get to within 5-4, but Central Michigan responded with three runs in the third and two each in the sixth and eighth.

Kasperbauer was 2 for 3 with two runs, two walks and two RBIs, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Peterson added two hits and a run for Ohio, while Harbert had three RBIs.

Camilletti was 4 for 6 with four runs for Central Michigan, while Adam Proctor added a two-run home run.

The Bobcats used five pitchers. Brend Roder (1-1) pitched 1-3 of an inning, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks to take the loss.

Central Michigan used six pitchers. Jake Jones (3-1) was the second pitcher, working three shutout innings to get the win. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out five.

Ohio falls to 11-12 overall and 5-7 in the MAC, while Central Michigan improves to 14-10 overall, and 9-1 in the MAC.

Ohio is scheduled to host Morehead State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Bobcats will return to conference play on Friday, hosting Toledoa at 5 p.m. to start a four-game series.