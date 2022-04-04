ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Central Michigan sweeps Ohio

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 1 day ago

The Ohio baseball team dropped all four games of its weekend series at Central Michigan.

Because of weather on Friday, the two Mid-American Conference teams played doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

Ohio lost the first game 5-1 and the second game on Saturday, 8-3.

Ohio came back and lost Sunday’s opener 5-2 before losing the finale 12-6.

The Bobcats were held to two hits in Saturday’s 5-1 setback.

Jordan Patty and Ryan Insco led the way for the Chippewas. Patty (2-2) was the winner thanks to eight innings of work. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks, striking out nine.

Insco pitched a scoreless ninth.

Edward Kutt IV took the loss with four innings of work for Ohio, giving up three earned runs on four hits.

Alex Finney and AJ Rausch each hit doubles to account for Ohio’s offense. Rausch had an RBI.

Maria Comilletti, Jacob Donahue and Justin Simpson each had two-hit games for Central Michigan.

Ohio led 3-0 in Saturday’s second game before Central Michigan rallied for five in the fifth and three in the sixth for the 8-3 win.

Isaiah Peterson was 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs for the Bobcats. Colin Kasperbauer, Spencer Harbert and Cael Baker each had two-hit games.

Camilletti, Jakob Marsee, Donahue and Adam Proctor each had two-hit games for the Chipps.

Brett Manis (3-2) took the loss for Ohio after giving up six runs on six hits in 1 2-3 innings.

Ryan Palmblad got his first save of the season when he pitched two shutout innings for Central Michigan.

Ohio led 2-1 in Sunday’s first game before Central Michigan scored four times in the fourth to take the 5-2 win.

Danny Wuestenfeld launched a two-run home run to give the Chipps the 5-2 lead.

The Bobcats had four hits, with Kasperbauer going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Jacob Tate (1-2) took the loss on the mound after pitching four innings, giving up five runs on nine hits.

Andrew Taylor got the win for Central Michigan with six innings of work, giving up four hits and two runs.

Central Michigan completed the four-game sweep with the 12-6 victory in the finale. The Chippewas scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never lost that lead.

Ohio did score four in the third to get to within 5-4, but Central Michigan responded with three runs in the third and two each in the sixth and eighth.

Kasperbauer was 2 for 3 with two runs, two walks and two RBIs, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Peterson added two hits and a run for Ohio, while Harbert had three RBIs.

Camilletti was 4 for 6 with four runs for Central Michigan, while Adam Proctor added a two-run home run.

The Bobcats used five pitchers. Brend Roder (1-1) pitched 1-3 of an inning, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks to take the loss.

Central Michigan used six pitchers. Jake Jones (3-1) was the second pitcher, working three shutout innings to get the win. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out five.

Ohio falls to 11-12 overall and 5-7 in the MAC, while Central Michigan improves to 14-10 overall, and 9-1 in the MAC.

Ohio is scheduled to host Morehead State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Bobcats will return to conference play on Friday, hosting Toledoa at 5 p.m. to start a four-game series.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: No. 25 Northwestern cruises past Michigan State, falters against No. 6 Michigan

Northwestern split a pair of matches over the weekend against two Big Ten foes. The No. 25 Wildcats (13-7, 2-2 Big Ten) hosted Michigan State (13-9, 0-4 Big Ten) Friday, having won their past eight showdowns against the Spartans. Michigan State coach Gene Orlando, currently in his 31st year at the program, is the longest-tenured head coach in the conference.
EVANSTON, IL
Athens Messenger

Bulldogs win league opener

The Athens baseball team won its league opener on Friday, rallying past the Wellston Golden Rockets. Athens defeated Wellston, 7-6, at a chilly Rannow Field, starting Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play 1-0. Wellston scored twice in the top of the sixth to lead 6-5, but Athens scored twice in the...
ATHENS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has landed its first commitment from the transfer portal. Tanner Holden, a high-scoring guard from Wright State, has announced that he will play for the Buckeyes after announcing he would enter the transfer portal March 29. His addition helps Ohio State start to address a position of need as part of an offseason that promises significant changes to the roster and coaching staff.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Athens Messenger

Whaley rolls out Appalachian Blueprint

CHILLICOTHE— Gubernatorial candidate, Nan Whaley, rolled out her vision for Appalachian Ohio, Wednesday afternoon, in Chillicothe. The former mayor of Dayton was joined by two mayors from the Appalachian region, Chillicothe mayor Luke Feeny and Athens mayor Steve Patterson. “I’ve known Nan (Whaley) for quite a while.” Patterson said....
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Jones
Athens Messenger

Spartans fall to Marauders, 13-5

The Alexander Spartans dropped their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener on Friday, 13-5, to the visiting Meigs Marauders. Meigs scored three runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third and a run in the fourth to lead 11-2. Alexander (0-3, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) finished with 10 hits. Jaycie Jordan had three hits, including a solo home run. Chloe Payne also had three hits, including two doubles. Ellie...
SPORTS
Athens Messenger

Heritage College hosts first in-person Match Day celebration

ATHENS – At the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s first in-person Match Day celebration held in Athens, Cleveland and Dublin, graduating students learned where they would complete their residency training over the next several years. Match Day is anxiously awaited each year by fourth-year medical students...
ATHENS, OH
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College baseball falls to Wooster

ADRIAN — Adrian College took on Wooster Sunday in a non-conference matchup between traditional Mideast Regional powers where the Bulldogs fell, 14-5. The top of the second got away from the Bulldogs (10-8) as Wooster went ahead 8-0 behind seven runs with two outs. Andrew Giorno got the start...
ADRIAN, MI
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio housing market in peak season, but for how long?

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Spring season is typically considered the "peak season" for the housing market. However, the peak seems to be long-lasting, as houses throughout Central Ohio are flying off the market. Columbus, is a popular market, especially if you're looking to sell. Brian Breeckner has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Bobcats#Sweeps#Chippewas
The Daily Record

College of Wooster makes another successful trip to Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. — Great things continued to happen for The College of Wooster baseball team at Adrian College’s Nicolay Field, as the site where the Fighting Scots clinched their last two berths to the NCAA Div. III “World Series” was where the Black and Gold won 14-5 over the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.
ADRIAN, MI
Front Office Sports

Mattress Mack Riding Out $5.5M Bet in NCAA Title Game

Famed sports bettor and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is at it again. Before the Final Four, Mack reportedly placed a total of $5.5 million in wagers — $3.3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $2.2 million at Barstool Sportsbook — on Kansas to win the title at +190. The bets would net him $10.4 million if the Jayhawks win.
SPORTS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
459
Followers
875
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy