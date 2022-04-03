John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna and Son Miles Attend 2022 Grammys: Photos

Cheering their dad on! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ’s two children watched the EGOT winner’s emotional performance at the Grammy Awards .

While the singer, 43, and the Cravings author, 36, posed on the red carpet without daughter Luna , 5, and son Miles , 3, Legend revealed that they would be in the audience of the Sunday, April 3, awards show .

“[The] babies are here,” the Ohio native told E! News . “They’re at the Grammys. They’re gonna come watch Daddy sing.”

Once inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Teigen gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her “good seats” before snapping a selfie with her kids. The couple’s youngest looked snazzy in a green suit, while his older sister rocked a sparkling dress.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gave a closer look at their outfits in an Instagram post, captioned, “Oh dear!”

The little ones watched their father perform “Free” as a tribute to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. Not only did President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually introduce the segment, but Legend was joined by musician Siuzanna Iglidan and singer Mika Newton , as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk who fled Ukraine “just days ago.”

The actor sang, “Lay down soldiers / Lay down those weapons / Let peace rush in / Let it wash through the valley, soar through the mountains / Fall in the deepest blue sea / Let it fly ‘cross the sky in a banner so high / That even the rockets will see.”

The songwriter previously hinted to E! News that the performance would be a “special” one for viewers.

“It’s a brand new song and I can’t wait for everyone to hear," the University of Pennsylvania grad told the outlet on the carpet, before going on to share his Boiling Crab plans for after the show with Teigen.

Although the musician was not nominated for a Grammy on Sunday, he received the Academy’s first Global Impact Award at the Black Music Collective event earlier this week.

“I love that we have an organization within the academy that’s all about celebrating Black music,” Legend gushed of the Saturday, March 2, honor. “Black music is so central to music has been forever. I was grateful to be honored last night.”

The "All of Me" singer celebrated the win via Instagram, writing, “Happy to be honored with the Global Impact Award from the @recording academy and the @blackmusiccollective. Some of my amazing team is here! Thanks to everyone who isn’t here too. I couldn’t do it without you.”

