Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR COVINGTON AND CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 715 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lone Star, or 11 miles west of Collins, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Mount Olive around 720 AM CDT. Collins around 730 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
