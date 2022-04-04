ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dog stays at side of owner, who is found dead in L.A. park after going missing for 2 weeks

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, California — The body of a hiker missing since March 16 was found Thursday in a city park and his dog was still there at his...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

70K+

Followers

67K+

Posts

29M+

Views

Related
KFVS12

Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A dog missing after the major Interstate 57 crash in Mississippi County has been found safe. Stephen Burke told us he caught Bailey on his farm property near the crash site using a kennel and some food. She was taken to Animal Health Center in Charleston,...
CHARLESTON, MO
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#City Park#Griffith Park#The Associated Press#Ap#Nbc Los Angeles
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
70K+
Followers
67K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy