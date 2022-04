It can’t be denied that a lot of fans dismissed Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics early in the season. Of course, it made sense to do so after the team fell in the East after going under .500. But then, something special started after the new year and carried over until the All-Star Game was done. Since that time, the Celtics have risen through the standings to present their case as contenders for the championship. Of course, the direct beneficiary of this impressive streak in the hobby is no other than Tatum’s stock in the hobby.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO