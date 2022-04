NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will utilize millions of dollars for new city improvement projects, after reappropriating unused bond funding from completed projects. In a special meeting Wednesday, the city’s Common Council voted to use the sum of $26,950,000 to be appropriated for the cost of various capital improvements for the city. The decision was made after the council voted to close out completed capital projects and de-authorize any related unused bond authorizations. The money from the unused bonds, in part, will be appropriated for new projects.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO